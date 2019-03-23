|
1932 ~ 2019
PRICE-It is with great sorrow and sadness that on Tuesday, March 19, 2019 my love Francis Dean Denison, age 86, passed away at home surrounded by his best friend, his wife and his loving family.
He was born December 3, 1932 in Sunnyside, Utah to Ray Merland and Melba Peterson Denison.
Married the love of his life and very best friend Erline Bera on November 10, 1956 in Price, Utah.
Dean graduated from Carbon High School in 1951. He then attended College of Eastern Utah where he received his Associates of Science Degree in 1956. Dean loved football, their cabin in Scofield, boating, fishing, hunting, snowmobiling and traveling to many places with their friends. Dean was a member of the Price Elk's Lodge #1550 where he was a past Exalted Ruler for 4 years.
Survived by his forever loving and beautiful wife, Erline Denison; sisters, Darlene Denison Thayer, Valynne Denison (Jerald) Thompson; many nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by his parents, Ray and Melba Denison; brother, LaVille Denison; brothers in law, Ruben Bera and Angelo Bera.
Funeral services for Dean will be Saturday, March 23, 2019, 11:00 a.m., Mitchell Funeral Home. Family will receive friends at Mitchell's Friday evening from 6:00-7:00 p.m. and Saturday one hour prior to service. Burial will be in the Price City Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Mitchell Funeral Home of Price where friends are always welcome daily and may share memories of Dean online at www.mitchellfuneralhome.net
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Mar. 23, 2019