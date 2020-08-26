Dean Jackman

Dean Neldon Jackman
1932 - 2020
Dean Neldon Jackman of South Jordan, Utah passed away Saturday, August 22nd peacefully in his home. Dean was born on September 4, 1932 to Frederick Charles Jackman and Jessie Wilhelmina Maxfield in Cottonwood, Utah. He was married to Carol Hintze on his birthday in 1953 in the Salt Lake City Temple. He was a Captain in the United States Air Force, raised a family, was a weather forecaster and meteorologist, and was on the meteorology team for the 2002 Winter Olympics.
He was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, was an avid Family Search indexer, served as a senior missionary with his sweetheart, and loved his family and the outdoors. He was the perfect grandpa and great grandpa! He is survived by his wife, Carol Hintze Jackman; his children David Jackman, Daniel Jackman, Drew Jackman (Merri-Lu), and Heather Mousley (Ron); 10 grandchildren, and 13 great grandchildren. Preceded in death by his parents, four brothers, and a sister.
Public viewing Friday August 28th from 6:00-8:00 pm at Jenkins-Soffe South Valley, 1007 W. South Jordan Parkway (10600 So.)
