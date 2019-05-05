|
1984 ~ 2019
Dean Jackson, 86, passed away Thursday April 25, 2019 surrounded by his wife MJ and family at his home in Downey Idaho.
Before moving to Idaho, he lived in Bluffdale, Utah with his wife MJ (Petersen), whom he married in 1984. Dean was an entrepreneur, some of his endeavors included Little Caesars Pizza franchises, and owning Sundowner horse trailer of Utah. He ran 37 marathons and had many horse adventures with his wife MJ, such as Ride-N-Tie races, horse endurance riding (AERC), and 7th at Tevis.
Previous to this he had lived in Bountiful and was married to Audrey Reese from 1953-1978. They had 3 daughters. He ran his own insurance company and was founder and developer of MEDCON.
Dean was born May 16, 1932 to Ervin and Eleanor Jackson in Pueblo, Colorado. He graduated from Ogden High School in 1950. Following his high school graduation, he served in the US Navy during the Korean War on the USS COLLETT. He loved a good practical joke, Burnt Almond Fudge ice-cream, and Chuck-A-Rama.
He is survived by his wife MJ, daughters Kamie (Mark) Christiansen, Kit (Kip) Cashmore, Kris (Cordel) Andersen, 12 grandkids and 3 great grandkids. He was preceded in death by his younger brother Robert Jackson.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am on Tuesday, May 7th at Utah Veterans Cemetery & Memorial Park, 17111 S Redwood Road, Bluffdale Utah. A public viewing will be held starting at 10:30 am. Please wear casual attire, there will be a lunch following the services.
Wow! What a great Ride! He left this world worn out, but he LIVED!
To share memories and condolences with the family, please go to wilksfuneralhome.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on May 5, 2019