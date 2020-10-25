1/2
Dean Kenneth VanAmburg
1929 - 2020
Dean Kenneth VanAmburg
In Loving Memory
Dean VanAmburg died in the embrace of his beloved October 19, 2020 of causes incident to age. He was born to Fred and Floy VanAmburg of Gooding, Idaho, and enjoyed his youth as an energetic farm boy. Graduated from Gooding High 1948, and attended Henager School of Business in Salt Lake 1956/57. Employed at Grand Central Stores 27 years and the Fred Meyer Credit Union an additional 14 years. He was the Treasurer of the Utah Chapter of PFLAG for 17 years. He cherished the 42 years he spent with his life partner and husband, Carl Boyer, with whom he shared the vintage car hobby. Dean was a master of the McGyver. He never met a problem he could not dissect, decipher, then divine remedy - if not outright improvement on the design - with whatever resources were at hand. His guiding words were "make do" and, when outflanking an observer's negative prognostication, "just watch".
Cremation under the direction of Demaray Funeral Service - Gooding Chapel with interment in the Elmwood Cemetery, in Gooding and a celebration of life announced at a later date.
I will love him, I will be constant, a faithful spouse and a faithful lover. Only for you will I sigh."
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Agnes Leidig Memorial Scholarship at the College of Southern Idaho Foundation.
Condolences, memories and photos can be shared with the family by following the obituary link at www.demarayfuneralservice.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Salt Lake Tribune on Oct. 25, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Demaray Funeral Service - Gooding Chapel
737 Main Street
Gooding, ID 83330
(208) 934-4406
