Dean Peter Sarle
1956 - 2020
Peter Sarle was born 12 December 1956 and passed away 16 November 2020 from pneumonia. He was born to Wilford (Bill) Sarle and Helen Madsen Sarle in Salt Lake City UT. He is survived by his sister, Linda Hayward (Norman Williamson) and brother, Neil Sarle (Laura), 2 nieces, 2 nephews, 3 great nieces and 5 great nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and his sister Karen. The family wishes to thank the staff at Wide Horizons for all the kindness and compassion shown to Peter over the years he resided there and the nurses and doctors at McKay Dee Hospital. Due to COVID restrictions, a private family graveside service will be held. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Special Olympics
in his memory.