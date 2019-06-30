Home

Dean W. Rowell


1937 - 2019
Dean W. Rowell, 81, passed away in Sandy, Utah on June 26, 2019. He was born on December 5, 1937 in Murray, Utah to Harold Barber and Jennie Cathryn Holmberg Rowell. He was an engineering school drop out who developed one of the most successful oil and gas lease algorithms ever. It mapped lease trends in all Rocky Mountain producing basins betting mostly on future activity based on past activity. He had an interesting life, loved to hike all the mountains he could, traveling mostly in the western mountains and around San Diego, California.
Survived by his siblings, Carol (Ernie) Tavernier, Lynn (Peggy) Rowell and David (Connie) Rowell; sister-in-law, Julie Rowell; 4 daughters, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by his parents and brother, Tedd Rowell. Interment, Elysian Burial Gardens. Dean was a generous, hardworking man and will be missed greatly.
www.goffmortuary.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on June 30, 2019
