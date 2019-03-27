|
|
DeAnn Densley "Nannie"
In Loving Memory
Two years and you are still deeply missed! The joy, compassion, kindness and love you brought to this world will always be remembered.
You came into my life and showed me what it was like to be truly loved. There is no one in my world who has ever meant what you still mean to me. The love we shared is endless.
Our family and your friends will always cherish you, remember to stop at a lemonade stand!
Dan, Jami, Nicole, Taylor Ann, Rynell and Mat
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Mar. 27, 2019