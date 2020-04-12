|
|
Deanna Anderson Sleater
1937~2020
Salt Lake City, UT-Small in stature but strong in spirit, Deanna Anderson Sleater passed away at age 82 on April 4, 2020, in Salt Lake City, after a valiant battle with cancer.
Deanna was born on April 21, 1937, to Reed W Anderson and Lillian Sorenson. Deanna grew up in Salt Lake City, graduated from South High School in 1955 where she was a member of the ski club and attended the University of Utah.
Deanna married Michael A. Sleater on September 19, 1957, in Salt Lake City, Utah. During their 55-year marriage, Mike and Deanna had three children: Allison, Kevin, and Chris. Mike and Deanna were both passionate about Utah BMX and ran several BMX tracks along the Wasatch Front. Deanna worked for Continental Insurance and PEHP Health & Benefits. Deanna's career in the insurance industry spanned for over 50 years, where she made many lifelong friends and gained the love and respect of many.
Deanna enjoyed bowling, playing golf, as well as her monthly pinochle games. She loved watching her Utah Jazz and Utes, but not as much as she loved cheering on her children and grandchildren from the sidelines; whether it was a sporting event, school play, or graduation, Deanna was there to offer her love and support. A beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and friend to all, Deanna will be remembered for her devotion towards her family, as well as her generosity, heart, and humor.
Deanna is survived by her children: Allison (Carl) Moll, Kevin, Chris (Heidi); grandchildren: Tyson (Emily) and Madison Moll, Erin Sleater, Brighton and Hunter Moreton; and brother Tom (Valerie) Anderson.
Deanna was preceded in death by her parents, husband Mike, and daughter-in-law Anne Jahries Sleater.
The family would like to thank the Huntsman Cancer Institute for their thoughtful care and hard work along with CNS Home Health & Hospice. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Institute in Deanna's name, or to a charity dear to your heart. There will be a celebration of life to honor Deanna in the future.
Condolences may be shared with the family at http://www.memorialutah.com/obituary/holladay-cottonwood/deanna-anderson-sleater/
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Apr. 12, 2020