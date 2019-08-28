|
Deanna Mae Earl Ehman
1942 ~ 2019
Bountiful, UT - Deanna Mae Earl Ehman, 77, passed away on the morning of August 24, 2019 after years of struggling with Parkinson's. She was reunited with her sweetheart, Marty Ehman, after a brief two month earthly separation (to the exact day!). We're sure as a loving husband and caregiver, Marty was eager to have them back together and struck some deals on the other side to expedite her arrival. We know she was more than happy to oblige and that their reunion was beautiful with restored health and minds once again.
Deanna was born on January 5, 1942 to Leland Joseph Earl and Mae Lucille Williams Earl in Provo, UT. The family, which included one sister, Elaine, moved to California where Deanna spent her youth enjoying all that the Golden State had to offer. Deanna attended Brigham Young University where she earned a degree in psychology while enjoying an active social life and being a song leader for the university. She loved her years at BYU and cherished her memories and friendships there.
Deanna married Marty Ehman on June 15, 1979. They blended two families and spent the next 40 years building a life together in Bountiful. She managed the family Adventureland Video stores in Centerville and made many community friends throughout the years. Deanna lived with an "accentuate the positive, eliminate the negative" attitude. She was extremely creative. An amazing cook. She was a talented writer. She was kind and sat with those who had no one to sit with. She did not judge. She was a good friend and cared for others with genuine warmth. She was articulate and a class act. She loved to read and had a zest for learning. She was forgiving. She was passionate about keeping her family history alive by sharing photos and stories of her ancestors. Family was everything to her. She loved her kids and supported them always and served them continuously. She was generous and giving and provided so many opportunities for her family that helped shape who they are today. She wanted her children and grandchildren to travel and see what beauty the world had to offer and gave them opportunities to do both. She was the BEST hands-on grandma to her grandkids and they will cherish their memories of her homemade doughnuts at Halloween, her ebelskivers with freezer raspberry jam, movie nights, Beanie Baby collection, the Dice Game, holiday parties, dress up clothes, family vacations, countless camps and adventures, cousin time, and grandma and grandpa visits just so they could be together. While her health eventually prevented her from doing many of these things she loved, she never stopped adoring her grandkids and the light they brought to her.
Deanna was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. She served in many callings and leadership positions. She was dependable, willing to work, and no job was too big for her talents which she freely shared. She loved the youth and had a special connection with them. She served others with Christlike love.
Deanna is survived by her children: Derik Mackintosh (Jennifer), Scot Mackintosh (Jennifer), Kristen Gregson (Jeff), Marty K. Ehman, and Becky Smith (Jeff). She leaves behind 18 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren.
A Viewing will be held on Saturday, August 31, from 9:30 am - 10:30 am at Russon Brothers Mortuary - 295 N. Main in Bountiful. Funeral services will begin at 11:00 am. Online guest book at www.russonmortuary.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Aug. 28, 2019