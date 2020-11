Deanne Knight1938~2020Francis, Utah-Deanne Prescott Knight passed away peacefully in her home with loved ones nearby on November 10, 2020. She was married to her sweetheart Farrell Knight for 63 years.Due to COVID 19, there will be no public viewing and the family will hold a private graveside service under the direction of Crandall Funeral Home, Kamas, Utah..Online condolences may be given at crandallfhevanston.com