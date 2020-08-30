1953 ~ 2020

Debbie Williams "Ms. Debbie" passed away surrounded by her family in her home in South Jordan, Utah August 18, 2020. Debbie was born in Provo, Utah July 12, 1953. She raised her five boys in Provo then moved to South Jordan when she married Scott Gilchrist. Debbie graduated from Provo High School and earned her Cosmetology License.

Ms. Debbie was loved in her community for her lifelong work and passion teaching pre-school for over 40 years. When she relocated to South Jordan, she began working at Lots A Tots daycare. Ms. Debbie helped prepare many young minds for Kindergarten. Debbie also spent several years working at the Pioneer Drive-in movie theatre in Provo, followed by time at Cinemark in Provo.

Debbie loved to create crafts for her students and for her daughter-in-law's, she also loved getting together with friends and neighbors to teach craft classes out of her home. Her favorite holiday was Christmas, giving gifts to family and especially her grandkids was the highlight of her year. Debbie was a fighter. She faced all challenges with a smile and the fortitude to get through it, she never complained, and worked so hard to make the best life for her family. She was known for her infectious laugh and sense of humor.

Debbie is survived by her spouse, Scott Gilchrist, her 4 sons: Chris (Dani), Tracy (Christy), Ryan (Annie), Aaron (Crystal), her 3 sisters: Vickie, Jacque and Rebecca. She has 14 grandchildren, and her Scotty Dogs Winston and Crew. Proceeded in death by her son Jeremy York and her parents.

A special Thank You to Scott. He was by her side in the good times and the bad. The family is grateful for all of his love and support that he showed Deb.

Due to COVID-19 there will not be a funeral service for Debbie. The family and close friends will gather together for a small graveside gathering in Provo. We would appreciate all that loved her to post your fond memories of Debbie on the Premier Funeral Services Website. In lieu of flowers we ask that you make a donation to the Huntsman Cancer Research Institute in her name.



