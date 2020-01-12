|
|
Debby Sue Rogers
1960~2019
Sandy,UT-Debby Sue Rogers, 59, passed away in her sleep at home on December 29th, 2019 in Cottonwood Heights, UT after fighting a courageous battle with cancer. She was born on April 28th, 1960 to Billy and Sandy Rogers (Magnon) in Fort Collins, CO. Services will be held January 18th 2020 at 2:00pm at Memorial Mountain View Mortuary 3115 E 7800 S, Cottonwood Heights, Ut, 84121. View full obituary at www.memorialutah.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Jan. 12, 2020