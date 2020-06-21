Deberah Hatsis Blank
1926 ~ 2020
Deberah Larsen Hatsis Blank died June 12, 2020, in a Fruita, CO, nursing home. She was 94. Debby was born Edith Marie Blue, January 17, 1926, in Pocatello, Idaho, to Clifford and Mabel Blue. She later changed her name to Deberah. She graduated from South High School in 1944 and married Wallace R. Larsen. Divorced. She married Anthony G. Hatsis in 1951. Divorced. She married Lawrence R. Blank in 1969.
Debby was preceded in death by her brother, Donald Blue, and daughters Valorie Powell and Michael Diane Hatsis. She is survived by her husband, Larry; son, Cary Larsen; grandchildren, Eli Powell, Mindy Larsen, and Curt Larsen; and five great grandchildren.

Published in The Salt Lake Tribune on Jun. 21, 2020.
