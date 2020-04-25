|
1952 ~ 2020
Deborah Grace Jackson passed away on April 8, 2020 at her home in Sandy, UT. Debbie was born on June 6, 1952 in Akron, Ohio to Charles and June McEwen. Most of her childhood was spent in Libertyville, Illinois where the open woods and lakes of the area provided a childhood of freedom and exploration that shaped her respect for the natural world. She had many amusing and endearing stories of this time, and of her affable and charming older brother Chuck, whom she missed. She moved west in the 1970s to earn a degree in nursing from the University of Utah, and began a career in nursing and health information systems. She spoke particularly fondly of her time as a nurse, comforting the injured and dying.
Debbie was a dynamo, a bustle of activity and productivity and conversation, and she brought energy to a room. She was intelligent, perceptive, intellectually curious and fiercely independent. True to her strong character, she embarked on a three-year solo adventure in Costa Rica before returning to the Salt Lake Valley to retire. During these wonderful years, she made close friends, volunteered, read a stack of books, kept an immaculate home, and was able to enjoy years of irreplaceable time with her young grandchildren. She recently travelled for the first time to Scotland, fulfilling the desire to see the country of her maiden name, and was ecstatic about the experience and the people she met. She lived a full life, and intentionally so.
She is survived by a son, Phil Brown (Sarah) and two grandchildren, Anna and Ethan who deeply loved their Grandma Debbie. She told us recently of how happy she was and how she felt she had lived a good and purposeful life. Yes, Mom, you did. You are loved, and you will be dearly missed.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune from Apr. 25 to Apr. 26, 2020