Leppert Mortuary Nora Chapel
740 East 86th Street
Indianapolis, IN 46240
317-844-3966
Visitation
Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Leppert Mortuary Nora Chapel
740 East 86th Street
Indianapolis, IN 46240
Funeral service
Monday, Oct. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
Leppert Mortuary Nora Chapel
740 East 86th Street
Indianapolis, IN 46240
Deborah Jean "Debbie" Woodfin


1951 - 2019
Deborah Jean "Debbie" Woodfin Obituary
Deborah Jean "Debbie" Woodfin
Sept 13, 1951 ~ Oct 21, 2019
Deborah Jean "Debbie" Woodfin, 68, of Carmel, formerly of Muncie, Indiana, passed away October 21, 2019. She was born September 13, 1951 in Indianapolis, Indiana to the late Frederick "Ted" Carl and Mae Henri (Lane) Wasden. Debbie was a graduate of Tudor Hall and Ball State University, where she earned her degree in journalism.
Debbie was a remarkable cook, entertainer, and was the heart of the family. She was a devotee of history and genealogy, and passionate about gardening and hiking Western national parks (especially in Utah). She enjoyed bookbinding, music, playing piano, singing, folk dancing, and writing. While in Muncie, Debbie was a house mother at the Phi Gamma Delta fraternity. She also taught etiquette and dancing to the sororities and fraternities.
Debbie is survived by her husband of 27 years, Charles Daniel "Dan" Woodfin; son, Carl Byers and spouse Megan; daughter, Abby Diaz and spouse Arturo; step children, Christopher Woodfin and Daphne Michelini; and step grandchildren, Artemis Woodfin, Kevin Woodfin, Parker Fisher, Colton Michelini, Trey Michelini, Samantha Michelini.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, October 27, 2019 from 2-6 PM at Leppert Mortuary - Nora Chapel, 740 E. 86th Street, Indianapolis, Indiana. A funeral service will be held on Monday, October 28, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Leppert Mortuary - Nora Chapel.
In lieu of flowers, the family would prefer contributions be made in her memory to the IU Cancer Center for multiple myeloma research. Please make checks payable to: IU Foundation / Multiple Myeloma Research Fund. Indicate in memory of Deborah Jean Woodfin on the memo line. Mail to: IUF; PO Box 7072, Indianapolis, IN, 46207-7072.
To share a memory or online condolence, please visit www.leppertmortuary.com.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Oct. 24, 2019
