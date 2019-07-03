Home

POWERED BY

Services
Neil O'Donnell and Sons Mortuary
372 East First South
Salt Lake City, UT 84111
(801) 363-6641
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Neil O'Donnell and Sons Mortuary
372 East First South
Salt Lake City, UT 84111
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
2:00 PM
Neil O'Donnell and Sons Mortuary
372 East First South
Salt Lake City, UT 84111
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Deborah Malin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Deborah L. Malin


1953 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Deborah L. Malin Obituary
1953 ~ 2019
Deborah Lynn Malin, born August 6, 1953, was reunited with the love of her life on June 30, 2019 as she passed away peacefully in her sleep.
Debbie enjoyed cooking for others, playing golf with her husband, being at Henrys Lake and spending time with her family. She especially enjoyed every moment she had with her great- granddaughter. Debbie was a wonderful mother and will be missed greatly.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Jack Fowler and Betty Greco and her husband Mark Herold.
Survived by her siblings, Paula Turpin (Don) and Gary Thomas (Lori), and her 2 children Justin Malin (Jodi Ainger) and Holly Kinder (David), 3 grandchildren, Desiree Jurado (Danny), Nick Kinder and Landon Kinder and her great- granddaughter, Journie Juardo.
A funeral service will be held 2:00 p.m. Saturday, July 6, 2019 at Neil O'Donnell & Sons Mortuary, 372 E. 100 S. Salt Lake City, where close friends and family are welcome to gather 1 hour prior to the service.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on July 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now