1953 ~ 2019
Deborah Lynn Malin, born August 6, 1953, was reunited with the love of her life on June 30, 2019 as she passed away peacefully in her sleep.
Debbie enjoyed cooking for others, playing golf with her husband, being at Henrys Lake and spending time with her family. She especially enjoyed every moment she had with her great- granddaughter. Debbie was a wonderful mother and will be missed greatly.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Jack Fowler and Betty Greco and her husband Mark Herold.
Survived by her siblings, Paula Turpin (Don) and Gary Thomas (Lori), and her 2 children Justin Malin (Jodi Ainger) and Holly Kinder (David), 3 grandchildren, Desiree Jurado (Danny), Nick Kinder and Landon Kinder and her great- granddaughter, Journie Juardo.
A funeral service will be held 2:00 p.m. Saturday, July 6, 2019 at Neil O'Donnell & Sons Mortuary, 372 E. 100 S. Salt Lake City, where close friends and family are welcome to gather 1 hour prior to the service.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on July 3, 2019