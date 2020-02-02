|
|
Debbie Gardiner
1954 ~ 2020
Salt Lake City, UT-Debbie knew, without a doubt, the happiest moment of her life. It was a summer afternoon about 30 years ago. Her long blonde hair blew in the wind as she walked through the meadows of Soapstone, among the soaring peaks of the Uinta Mountains. The wildflowers were in full bloom - yellow, blue and purple. She held hands with her two boys, ages 3 and 5. "That was everything for me," she told one of her sons this past summer, "I was so happy."
Deborah Lynn Gardiner died unexpectedly January 24th, at her home in Salt Lake City. She was 65, and passed in her sleep, due to pneumonia-related complications. She was born April 22, 1954 to Dorothy Staley Jorgenson, the daughter of Vernal coal miners, and Grant Norman Jorgenson, the hard-working son of Norwegian immigrants.
Debbie, to those who knew her, lived a life filled with love for her family, many close friends and Mother Nature's beauty. In her late 20s, she fell in love with Ted Gardiner, a hippie with long brown hair. They spent many nights camping under the stars, exploring Southern Utah's vast red rock wilderness. Together, they had two sons, Daniel Ted and Dustin Sage. She embraced motherhood as her life's calling. As toddlers, she taught her boys to love and respect nature. Debbie and Ted ran the grocery chain Dan's Foods for nearly a decade. They rebuilt the company in a time of economic strife. Debbie and Ted eventually divorced, but they remained close friends until his death in 2010. She also had a close relationship with Ashton Gardiner, Ted's daughter from his second marriage. Debbie loved Ashton like her own daughter.
Debbie's best friend was her late mother, Dorothy. They spent many Saturday mornings hunting for garage sales or sharing a long conversation over coffee. Debbie also embraced her large extended family; she had a close relationship with her older brother, Denny Jorgenson, and spent many holidays with his loving family. She was known for her frequent laughing spells and irreverent sense of humor. She also carried a deep sense of empathy and generosity.
Per Debbie's final wishes, there will be no services. Her ashes will be spread in the meadows of Soapstone - when the wildflowers bloom.
In lieu of flowers, Debbie's family requests donations be made in her name to the Southern Utah Wilderness Alliance, https://suwa.org/.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Feb. 2, 2020