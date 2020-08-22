Deborah Magdalena Ritchie1930 ~ 2020Deborah Magdalena Ritchie, 90, passed away in her home surrounded by her family August 18, 2020. She was born May 5, 1930 in Rorvik, Sweden, the fifth of nine children. Deborah immigrated to the United States by way of Ellis Island on November 11, 1957 at the age of 27 with a few of her friends. Deborah spent time first in Massachusetts and then moved to California where she met and married William Ritchie on June 10, 1961 and gained two stepchildren, Mike and Kenny. Deborah and William added three more children to their family, Tom, Jan and Steve. The family lived in California until 1973 and then moved to Utah.Deborah and William enjoyed a life full of golf, bowling, camping, travel, and playing games with friends and family. The family spent many summers in Star Valley camping and golfing. Deborah and William loved to travel and made many trips to Europe, often to see her family in Sweden. Deborah made her last trip to Sweden in 2017 at the age of 87.Our mother was known to have no filter and had a blunt and feisty personality. She was an extremely strong woman and lived a very full and independent life late into her 80's. She loved to bake, garden, swim, read and especially play Scrabble. Known as Mormor or Farmor (Swedish) to her grandchildren, she loved to bake her favorite Swedish pastries at Christmas time with her grandchildren. Her heart was huge and full of love and compassion. She took great care of all those around her.Deborah was a devout Christian woman who was deeply religious and loved her Midvalley Bible Church family. She participated often in Bible Study as well as a weekly Scrabble game with many of her close friends from church.Deborah is survived by Ken, Tom, Jan, Steve (Lish) and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.Our family will miss her tremendously, but we know Deborah is delighted to be reunited with William, her parents, siblings and her granddaughter Nicole.A viewing will be held on Sunday, August 23, 2020 from 3-5 P.M. at Midvalley Bible Church, 13985 South 2700 West, Bluffdale, UT followed by a private family burial.In lieu of flowers, we ask that you donate in Deborah's name to Huntsman Cancer Institute.Due to COVID-19, masks are required for services.