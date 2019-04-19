Home

Wasatch Lawn Mortuary
3401 South Highland Drive
Salt Lake City, UT 84106
(801) 466-8687
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 22, 2019
12:30 PM - 1:30 PM
Wasatch Lawn Mortuary
3401 South Highland Drive
Salt Lake City, UT 84106
Funeral service
Monday, Apr. 22, 2019
2:00 PM
Wasatch Lawn Mortuary
3401 South Highland Drive
Salt Lake City, UT 84106
Deborah Thiriot Obituary
1958 ~ 2019
Deborah Marie Lyon Thiriot was born May 26, 1958 to Joseph John Lyon and Susan Parkinson Lyon in Holladay, Utah. She passed away April 14, 2019 at IMC Hospital surrounded by her sons and sister.
She graduated from Olympus High School in 1976. She was married to Brent Eugene Thiriot in 1977, later divorced. They had two boys, Josh and Justin.
Debbie worked for Capital City Bank, Key Bank and Zions Bank. She worked up until three years ago when her health declined. She loved her six grandchildren and enjoyed their visits. She loved her family deeply and enjoyed playing games and watching movies with them. Her last three years she lived at Avalon West and looked forward to the activities they provided, such as Wii Bowling, Yahtzee and Bingo.
She is survived by sons Josh Thiriot (Jamie), Justin Thiriot (Kim), brother Richard Lyon (Bonnie), sister Pam Freeman, sister-in-law Patsy Lyon, grandkids Haden Thiriot, Tate Barker, Treyson Thiriot, Cage Barker, Preston Thiriot, Bailey Thiriot and many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by father Jack Lyon, mother Sue Lyon and brother Kent Lyon.
Funeral services will be held at 2:00 pm, Monday April 22, 2019 at Lindquist's Bountiful Mortuary, 727 N. 400 E. where friends may visit family from 12:30 to1:30 pm prior to services. Interment to follow at Wasatch Lawn Memorial Park, 3401 S. Highland Dr. Salt Lake City, Utah. Condolences may be shared at www.lindquistmortuary.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Apr. 19, 2019
