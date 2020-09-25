Debra Doubeck
1955-2020
Debra Anne Doubek
5 May 1955 - 16 September 2020
Debra was born in Denver, Colorado on 5 May 1955 to Gilbert
Frank Doubek and Audrey Linna Spindler. She passed away at her home
16 September 2020 in Tooele, Utah.
She is survived by her brother and his wife Scott (Kim) Doubek, a
nephew, Christopher Scott Doubek (Ugg-Mugg) and his four children:
Parker Doubek, Kadence Doubek, Peyton Doubek, and Kaizeley Doubek.
She is preceded in death by her parents.
Deb enjoyed a simple, uncomplicated life. Most of her career was
spent working for L-3 Communications. She enjoyed the Beatles and
traveling around the country to Paul McCartney concerts. She also
enjoyed visiting Southern California where she grew up during her high
school years.
She loved animals, especially her cats.
She was a private person; but will be greatly missed as time goes
on. We, as a family, know that we will her see her again.
There will be a brief, private graveside service on Monday,
September 28th. Interment will be at Elysian Burial Gardens in Salt Lake
City.
For more information and online condolences please join us at www.independentfuneralservices.com