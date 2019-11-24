|
March 23, 1953 ~ Nov 9, 2019
Debra (Debbie) Kay Sprague Newcomer passed away November 9, 2019 after a lengthy illness due to heart failure. She was encircled by loving family members at the time of her passing.
She was born on March 23, 1953 in Worland, Wyoming, arriving minutes before her twin brother, Doug. Debbie was welcomed home by her parents, Leonard and Thelma Sprague, Older sisters Bonnie and Cheryl, and older fraternal twins, Chuck and Charlene.
The family moved to Powell, WY in 1958, where Debbie attended schools and participated in many church and school activities. In grade school she loved to write stories, play the piano and tap dance. Her high school activities included 4 years attendance in Wyoming's All state band and participation in the Future Nurses and the drill and speech teams. She graduated from Powell High School in 1971 and attended Rick's College (BYU-Idaho) in Rexburg, Idaho, graduating with a nursing degree in 1974. In May 1975 she married Frederick Newcomer in the Idaho Falls temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints.
Debbie leaves six children to mourn her. Trevor of Lehi, UT; Sam (Cathy) of Pleasant Grove, UT, Ryan (Elissa) of Lehi, UT, Randall (Rebecca) of Southern Pines, NC; Lacey Costner (Ryan) of Whispering Pines, NC; and Derrick of Orem. UT. Debbie is the grandmother of 20 grandchildren and each one is special to her. Debbie worked for over 30 years as an R.N., mostly as a labor & delivery nurse and later as a home health & hospice nurse.
An active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints throughout her life, Debbie served in Stake and Ward callings in the Primary, Young Women and the Relief Society. She sought out the needy and downtrodden in every location where she lived. She had a strong testimony of her Savior and was never shy about sharing it. She was the light of her husband's life and the lives of her children, grandchildren and everyone with whom she came in contact.
A memorial service for Debbie will take place on Saturday, November 30 at 1:00 P.M. at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints located at 2001 W. 1500 N. in Lehi, UT.
Debbie is survived by her husband, Fred of San Tan Valley, AZ; her twin brother Doug Sprague (Marie) of Canyon Country, CA; brother Charles Sprague (Alice) of Mesa, AZ; sister Charlene Sprague of West Valley,UT; sister Cheryl Cozzens (Chuck), Vineyard UT; and sister Bonnie Haas of Stillwater, OK.
In lieu of flowers, Debbie had requested that donations be sent to any hospice group or children's hospital.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Nov. 24, 2019