|
|
DEBRA PAUL WILSON
1951 ~ 2019
Debra Paul Wilson returned home to her heavenly family on Wednesday, November 6, after decades of gracefully weathering multiple sclerosis.
She was born on September 11, 1951 to Faun Mary West and Donald Gordon Paul, and shared her childhood with her younger brother, Steve. The family moved several times before settling for a time in Dugway, where Debbie graduated from high school having participated in cheerleading and student council. She went on to earn an Associate of Arts degree in English from Weber State University.
Debbie married and welcomed three children: Brian, Stephanie and Eric Geerlings. She later remarried Jim Wilson in the Salt Lake City Temple in 1989, and embraced his six children Jamie, Colbie, Genasee, Cameron, Kellen and Janica, making her a proud mom of nine.
She enjoyed spending time with her family and had her happiest moments when surrounded by those she loved. Debbie was quick to laugh and had a smile that could light up a room. She was fiercely devoted to her children and her ideals. She loved musicals, reading and a game of Boggle, Yahtzee or Solitaire.
Always a pragmatist, Debbie had high standards for herself and others. Her life was full of courageous moments when she suffered silently and sacrificed freely. She will be remembered for her profound strength, resiliency and character, which was bolstered by her abiding faith and hope in the restored gospel of Jesus Christ.
Debbie was assisted through life by countless people and their service, love and support was overwhelming and deeply appreciated. She is survived by her husband; her children; her brother, Steve (Peggy) Paul of Danville, CA; and several grandchildren, cousins and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents.
Funeral services will be held at 2pm on Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at Lindquist's Bountiful Mortuary, 727 N. 400 East in Bountiful. Friends and family may visit the same location the night before, from 6-8pm, or from 12:30-1:30pm prior to the funeral. Interment to follow at Bountiful City Cemetery. Condolences can be sent via https://www.lindquistmortuary.com/bountiful.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Nov. 10, 2019