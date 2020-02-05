|
|
DeCosta "Dee" Quinn Andersen
1926 ~ 2020
Our beloved husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, uncle and friend Dee Andersen age 93 of Monroe Utah, passed away on Wednesday, January 29, 2020. Dee was born on April 30, 1926 in Monroe, Utah, a son of Anders K. Linden Andersen and Ruth Ann Romine. Dee married the love of his life Renee Robinson on June 11, 1947, in the Manti Temple.
Funeral services will be held on February 7, 2020 at 11:00 am at the LDS Chapel, 1155 North 1200 West, Salt Lake City, UT. A viewing will be held prior to the service at 9:30 am on Friday and Thursday, February 6th from 6:00 to 8:00 pm at the same location. He will be laid to rest in the Elsinore City Cemetery. Visit www.MemorialUtah.com for a complete obituary or to leave condolences for the family.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Feb. 5, 2020