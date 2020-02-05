Home

POWERED BY

Services
Viewing
Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
LDS Chapel
1155 North 1200 West
Salt Lake City, UT
View Map
Send Flowers
Viewing
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
LDS Chapel
1155 North 1200 West
Salt Lake City, UT
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
11:00 AM
LDS Chapel
1155 North 1200 West
Salt Lake City, UT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for DeCosta Andersen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

DeCosta Andersen


1926 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
DeCosta Andersen Obituary
DeCosta "Dee" Quinn Andersen
1926 ~ 2020
Our beloved husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, uncle and friend Dee Andersen age 93 of Monroe Utah, passed away on Wednesday, January 29, 2020. Dee was born on April 30, 1926 in Monroe, Utah, a son of Anders K. Linden Andersen and Ruth Ann Romine. Dee married the love of his life Renee Robinson on June 11, 1947, in the Manti Temple.
Funeral services will be held on February 7, 2020 at 11:00 am at the LDS Chapel, 1155 North 1200 West, Salt Lake City, UT. A viewing will be held prior to the service at 9:30 am on Friday and Thursday, February 6th from 6:00 to 8:00 pm at the same location. He will be laid to rest in the Elsinore City Cemetery. Visit www.MemorialUtah.com for a complete obituary or to leave condolences for the family.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Feb. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of DeCosta's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -