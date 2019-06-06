|
|
1932 ~ 2019
Dee Butler Israelsen, 86, passed away at his North Logan home on June 3rd, 2019 of causes incident to Parkinson's. Born Sept. 1st, 1932 in Hyrum, Utah. Dee is survived by his wife Regene, 5 children, 17 grandchildren and 29 great-grandchildren.
A viewing will be held at Allen Mortuary located at 420 East 1800 North in North Logan on Friday, June 7th from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Funeral services will be held Saturday, June 8th at 11:00 a.m. at the North Logan LDS chapel, 1550 East 1900 North, with a viewing there from 9:00 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. prior to the services. Interment will be at the North Logan, Utah Cemetery. Condolences and memories can be shared at www.allenmortuaries.net
For a complete obituary, please go to www.allenmortuaries.net
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on June 6, 2019