Dee A. Thomas, our loving husband, father, and grandfather passed away on September 28, 2019 in a Utah County hospital, the culmination of a long battle with lung and heart problems. Dee was born in Kamas, Utah on April 15, 1946 to Charles William Thomas and Melba Atkinson Thomas.
He married Glenda Miles on June 10, 1966 in Kamas, Utah. They had two wonderful children Terry and Shalise. Dad grew up in Kamas and graduated from South Summit High School and earned a basketball scholarship to Utah State. After college and serving in the Army at Fort Bliss, Dee and Glenda traveled all over the state of Utah working for Strong Company Construction before settling in Ferron, Utah where Dee helped finish the Hunter (Emery) and Huntington power plants as a member of the Operating Engineers Local 3 and later for Industrial Power Contractors. They never left Emery County spending the last 45 years "staying away from the Utah County traffic".
As a kid, Dad loved hunting deer with his family in Moon Canyon and later on Ferron Mountain with his friends and son...nothing better than a day on the mountain with BYU football on the radio. Dad was deeply involved with his family and community in Ferron. He served as president of little league baseball where he led the fundraising purchase of the first pitching machine in Emery County. He coached little league basketball and football continuing to coach even after his kids had moved on.
Dad was always on the move and working to make a life for his family. Dad was never one to shy away from work but was also the first to start up a conversation with anyone he met or happened to be standing next to him in line at Disneyland. Everyone who met Dad felt like they were the most important person in the world. After retirement, the Thomas shed became the location for refurbishing furniture, making candles, tinkering with everything, and was a favorite conversation spot for anyone who happened to be driving by or needed a helping hand. He loved spending time with his grandchildren; trips to Disneyland, pulling them on sleds with the 4-wheeler or heading down to the candy store.
Dad is survived by his wife Glenda, his son Terry (Gala), daughter Shalise Garner, brother Phil (Carol Ann), five grandchildren: Brittanee (Kirk), Hailie (Justin), Andrea (Mason), Makenna, and Tori, three great-grandchildren: Addilynn, Mckynlee, and Thomas, and nephews and nieces.
Preceded in death by his parents, two infant sisters, mother, and father-in-law Glendon and Wanda Miles, and brothers-in-law Bob and Bart Miles.
A viewing will be held on Friday, October 4, 2019, from 10:30 to 11:45 am at the Kamas Second Ward Church 100 West Center. A celebration of life will begin at noon in the chapel. Interment will be in Francis, Utah cemetery.
A family visitation will be held in Ferron, Utah at the Ferron Millsite Church from 11 am to 1 pm on Saturday, October 5, 2019.
Online condolences may be given at crandallfhevanston.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Oct. 1, 2019