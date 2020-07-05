1937 ~ 2020

Our dear mother, devoted wife, beloved grandma, and friend passed away peacefully at home with her family by her side, on June 17 at the age of 83.

DeeAnn was born in Spanish Fork, Utah and moved with her family to the big city of Salt Lake, where she started elementary school. Mom attended East High School where she met the man who "swept her off her feet", Jack Larsen. They were married in the Salt Lake Temple on April 19, 1956 and enjoyed 64 years of love and life together before she lost Jack to his battle with cancer in January of this year. She is survived by her children, of whom she was so proud: Jack Steven (Rita), Dan (Chris), Holly Dean (Jim), and Tracy Musso (Rich). She absolutely adored all her grandchildren, sharing her life and love with: Tom (Melissa), Chase (Alli), Sienna; Ryan, Marley, and Robby Dean; and Jack Musso. Great Grandchildren: Ava, Max, Ozzie Jack and newly born, James.

DeeAnn decided to go back to school when her youngest, Tracy, entered Kindergarten. She attended BYU and graduated with a nursing degree in 1971. She worked part time at LDS Hospital for 20+ years, doing what she did best, caring for others.

Mom was a lifelong learner and a lover of the arts. She never missed a season of Ballet West, the Utah Opera and Symphony, or a summer at the Utah Shakespeare Festival in Cedar City; always taking her children and grandchildren along for the show. There wasn't a production, or a sword fight, she wanted to miss sharing with her family. She loved to travel and explore the culture and arts of other cities, her passport was filled with stamps of fun adventures that will long live in the memories of her children and grandchildren.

When DeeAnn turned 62 she was thrilled to finally attend the literature, history, and fine arts courses at the University of Utah for free! We joked that she was surely that one student, you know, the curve breaker!

DeeAnn was a fabulous cook and hostess of family get-togethers, both large and small. The grandkids always looked forward to dinner, or better yet, a sleepover at Grandma's! Most of all, we will remember our mom and grandma for her kind heart and gracious spirit. She had a way of always being there when we needed her most, always finding the right words of encouragement, and always insisting we find our own way. She lived an exemplary life and we were blessed to be touched by her light.



