Deelynn Apgood
1936-2019
Mr. DeeLynn Apgood passed away at the age of 84 on July 28, 2019 in Salt Lake City, Utah. DeeLynn was born July 12, 1936 in Idaho Falls, Idaho to Leland Young Apgood and Sylvia Hansen Apgood Spencer. He married Analee Apgood on August 21, 1959 in Salt Lake City, Utah. They shared 60 wonderful years together, raising two sons Alan D. and Michael Deelynn Apgood and two loving stepchildren.
Dee loved to play golf. He loved the relaxation on the golf course and the challenge of the game. He worked as an accountant and was good with numbers and math. He spent his quiet time solving challenging sudoku and crossword puzzles and a couple times a year, he enjoyed taking trips to Wendover to play Blackjack. Dee loved his grandchildren and step-grandchildren, who he considered his own. He was ambitious, always needing something to do, patient, kind and hard to anger. He was a faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints and set a wonderful example for his family. He was a loving husband, good father, grandfather and great-grandfather
Dee is survived by his wife Analee Lewis Apgood, his son Michael D. Apgood, stepdaughter Cheri Fullmer, his sister Beverly Apgood Brown and numerous nieces, nephews, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He is proceeded in death by his father Leland Young Apgood, his mother Sylvia Apgood Spencer, his son Alan D. Apgood, stepson William Thomas Sessions, and his brothers Wayne Apgood, Eldon Apgood and Jay Del Apgood.
A memorial service will be held in Dee's honor on August 11, 2019 at Riverside Park, 739 North 1400 West, Salt Lake City, Utah.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Aug. 6, 2019