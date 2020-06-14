1948 ~ 2020

On Thursday, June 11, 2020, Del Rena Powell Werrett passed away peacefully at the age of 71.

We celebrate the life of a mother of six children who gave the best years of her life by giving it away, one child at a time. A wife who showed love and kindness in the sweetest, unique way. An accomplished musician and vocalist who played life with a delightful unassuming tune, always harmonizing and amplifying the lives of everyone around her. A woman utterly without guile, pride, or vanity. A friend who expected little and unhesitatingly gave her mite in return. One full of opinion, yet happy to follow: embodying the full spectrum of nail tapping-sternness, and eager kindness. A courageous champion over pain, and a model of endurance and patience. The archetype of perseverance, mental toughness, and physical fortitude. Ever observant and brimming with thoughtfulness and compassion.

Del Rena was born in Milwaukee, Wisconsin on July 12, 1948 to Norma Nadine Noack and Armond Vercella Powell. She later lived in Germany, Oklahoma, and numerous other states and countries as an "army brat," until her family settled in Salt Lake City, Utah. She attended Jordan High School, played the clarinet, joined the marching band as majorette and twirler, sang with the a-cappella choir, and played the piano.

Shortly after high school she experienced the full range of deep sorrow and extreme joy when she grieved the loss of her oldest brother (Bill), graduated from cosmetology school, and met the love of her life, William Paul Werrett. On October 24, 1969, she married her sweetheart, with whom she recently celebrated fifty years of marriage. She served faithfully in numerous callings in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, including as ward organist, sacrament meeting chorister, primary chorister, young women advisor, and librarian. She performed for several years with the Schubert Singers - a local women's chorus performing since 1978 - and there enjoyed lovely experiences and cultivated lasting friendships, and served a two-year term as president.

Although her golden years were riddled with debilitating medical conditions, she maintained impressive optimism and beautiful faith in the face of stunning and persistent health challenges. She led a one-of-a-kind lifestyle, whether in the handling of a Browning automatic rifle, jumping a Yamaha 250 in Moab, snorkeling in the Caribbean, or performing delicate surgical procedures on animals and children alike, she sought adventure and emanated delightful, spicy sass. Incredibly, though, she was also observant, kind, and charitable - always finding ways to express love.

Del Rena is survived by her husband, Paul, and their six children: Tony (Amy), Andy (Carolyn), Matt (Desiree), Amber (Clark), Ben (Brendie), and Jake (Kim); nineteen grandchildren; and her brothers, Frank (Terry) and Norm (Lynn). She was preceded in death by her mother (Norma), father (Armond), and brother (Bill).

Del Rena's family is deeply grateful to the staff at the Sunrise Senior Living Center, and the Inspiration Hospice Group, for their dedicated service, friendship, and kindness through a very difficult time.

A graveside service will be held on Friday June 19, 2020 at 1:00pm at Wasatch Lawn Mortuary, located at 3401 South Highland Drive, Salt Lake City, Utah 84106. Friends and family are welcome to attend, and outdoor social distancing will be observed. In addition, a viewing will be held for the family prior to the graveside service beginning at 12:00 noon, at the Wasatch Lawn Mortuary.

To our mother, grandmother, sister, friend, and beloved wife - we love you and will cherish our association with you forever.



