Delano "Dee" Church
March 11, 1933 ~ Dec. 2, 2020
Delta, UT-Delano "Dee" Church, 87, passed away Wednesday, December 2, 2020 in Delta, Utah. Born March 11, 1933, in Delta; the sixth of the eight children born to George David and Alice Lorraine Cahoon Church. After growing up in Delta, his job took him to Tooele, where he met the love of his life, Eathel Vida Terry. They were married in Tooele on September 19, 1952; the marriage was later solemnized in the Salt Lake LDS Temple. Dee began working as a regional salesman for the Georgia-Pacific Lumber Company. He moved his family to Murray, Utah, and traveled throughout Utah, Idaho, and northern California. Dee's warm attitude and interest in other people made him very successful in his sales work. He was a top salesman in the company for many years. Despite his success, Dee still loved his Delta family and the town he grew up in. In 1969, he bought some land in Delta and opened his own lumber yard, Dee's Supply. He successfully managed the business and was able to sell it in 1978. He then built storage units, Dee's Storage; and later ran an auto detailing service. His business success enabled him to do what he really enjoyed, spend time with his family. Dee enjoyed bowling with Eathel, hunting, fishing and restoring antique cars. He was an organizing force behind the Classy Chassis Car Club. He loved the comradery with his friends that shared his passion for restoring classic cars, and getting together during the Car Show. In 2014 he was thrilled to be honored by the Car Club for his efforts.
Dee is survived by his wife: Eathel Church; son: Evan (Laura) Church; daughters: Dixie Gillen, Vickie Manis, and Shirley (Ed) Harris; 15 grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by a son: Steve Church.
A Gathering to Celebrate his Life will be held on Tuesday, December 8, 11:00am-12:40pm, at Nickle Mortuary, 190 S Center St, Delta; followed by short graveside dedication at the Hinckley Cemetery at 1:00pm. Masks and Social Distancing are required.