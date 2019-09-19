Home

Delbert J. Del Porto
Nov 6, 1935 ~ Sept. 18, 2004
Dad, on the 15-year anniversary of your passing we want you to know how dearly you are still missed. We think about you every day with vivid memories of your wit, intellect, positive outlook, daily perseverance and hearty laugh! The example you set as a husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend truly helped shape many lives. Your life's work in the professional setting as a counselor was noteworthy as well. We know you are smiling down upon and watching over us every day. Until we meet again, keep dancing and smiling pop! Love Mom, Brett, Caryn and Dan.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Sept. 19, 2019
