Delbert Reed Petersen (Reed P.)
1941 ~ 2020
Reed passed away on February 8th, 2020 after a lengthy battle with lung cancer. Please join his family for a Celebration of Life on Saturday, October 10th, 2020 from 3:00 pm to 5:00 pm at Starks Funeral Parlor, 3651 South 900 East, Salt Lake City. To ensure compliance with current social distancing guidelines, we kindly ask that you call the funeral parlor at (801) 474-9119 between the hours of 9:00 am to 5:00 pm, Monday thru Saturday to make a reservation for the time you wish to attend. The courtesy of wearing a mask is requested. To view an extended obituary and share your memories please visit www.starksfuneral.com