Delia Holbrook


1933 - 2020
Delia (Dee) Meng Holbrook
1933~2020
Bountiful, UT-Delia (Dee) Meng Holbrook passed away at her home in Bountiful, Utah, on May 10th, 2020 at the age of 86 after a long battle with dementia and cancer. She is survived by her husband, Sam, and their children and spouses: Dyan (Monty) Stewart, Maureen (Eric) Barkdull, Michael (Maryann) Holbrook and seven grandchildren; Austin Barkdull, Kyle Barkdull, Alex Barkdull, Maggie Stewart, Emily Holbrook, Hayden Holbrook, Sam Holbrook and one great granddaughter, Brooke Hoskin. She is also survived by her brother, John Meng. A Graveside Service was held at Lakeview Cemetery in Bountiful, Utah on Wednesday, May 13, 2020. For a full obituary and condolences, visit www.russonmortuary.com.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on May 17, 2020
