Larkin Sunset Gardens
1950 East Dimple Dell Road
Sandy, UT 84092
(801) 571-2771
Visitation
Monday, Jun. 24, 2019
6:00 PM - 7:30 PM
Larkin Sunset Gardens
1950 East Dimple Dell Road
Sandy, UT 84092
Rosary
Monday, Jun. 24, 2019
7:30 PM
Larkin Sunset Gardens
1950 East Dimple Dell Road
Sandy, UT 84092
Visitation
Tuesday, Jun. 25, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:45 AM
St. Therese Catholic Church
624 West Lennox Street
Midvale, UT
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Jun. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Therese Catholic Church
624 West Lennox Street
Midvale, UT
Delia Villalobos Bills


Delia Villalobos Bills Obituary
Delia V. Bills
1944 ~ 2019
Our beloved wife, mother, grandma, great-grandma, and sister, Delia Villalobos Bills passed away peacefully at the age of 75 on Sunday, June 16, 2019 in Sandy, Utah. She was born March 15, 1944 in Bingham Canyon, Utah to Juan and Margarita Villalobos. She married the love of her life, Orley Bills Jr. on May 7, 1966 at St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church.
She is survived by her husband Orley, sons; Robert (Julie), Orley III, daughter; Stephani Debenham, 5 grandchildren and 1 great granddaughter. She is preceded in death by her parents, sister Rachel Rubalcava, nephews Doug Chavez and John Rubalcava.
There will be a visitation from 6:00 - 7:30 pm with a Holy Rosary beginning at 7:30 pm on Monday, June 24, 2019 at Larkin Sunset Gardens, 1950 East Dimple Dell Road (10600 South), Sandy, Utah. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated Tuesday, June 25, 2019 at 11:00 am at St. Therese Catholic Church, 624 West Lennox Street, Midvale, Utah. Friends and family may visit from 9:30 - 10:45 am prior to Mass at the church. Interment Larkin Sunset Gardens Cemetery.
For full obituary or to share a memory, please visit larkincares.com.
She will live forever in our hearts!
Published in Salt Lake Tribune from June 21 to June 23, 2019
