Della Lavon Fellows
1934 - 2020
Della L. Fellows
1934 ~ 2020
Della Lavon Tillotson Fellows passed away at home on September 14, 2020 after a short battle with cancer at the age of 85.
Della was born on November 26, 1934 to Robert and Delsa Tillotson in Lava Hot Springs, Idaho. She married Rulon C. Fellows on June 8, 1951. Their marriage was later solemnized in the Salt Lake Temple. In 1960, they moved to Taylorsville, Utah, where they raised their children (The 9 R's).
Della was a devoted member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in which she served in many Relief Society and Primary callings. Her greatest joy was serving her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She served as an ordinance worker at the Jordan River Temple. She also served a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints with Rulon from 2000-02. Together they served at the Joseph Smith birthplace memorial site in Sharon, Vermont.
Della is survived by her children: Randy (Julie), Rocky (Tami), Rory (Amy), Rodney (Susan), Rhonda (Brian) Wahlin, Robyn (Bob) Austin, Rochelle (Kim) Thomas, Robert (Angie); 36 grandchildren and 76 great-grandchildren.
Preceded in death by her husband, Rulon; her son, Ricky; parents; 3 sisters; and 4 brothers.
A small family service will be held Saturday, September 19, 2020 at 4:00 PM at McDougal Funeral Home located at 4330 South Redwood Road. Interment at Taylorsville City Cemetery. *COVID-19 restrictions will be implemented.

Published in The Salt Lake Tribune on Sep. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
19
Service
04:00 PM
McDougal Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
McDougal Funeral Home
4330 South Redwood Road
Taylorsville, UT 84123
801-968-3800
