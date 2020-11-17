Della Mae Petty
1923 ~ 2020
Her golden heart stopped beating, hardworking hands at rest...Della Mae Petty passed away November 15, 2020 at the age of 96.
Born December 2, 1923 in Salina, UT to Hans Alford and Hannah Rachel (Miller) Jensen, Della was raised with three brothers, and three sisters. Della loved her large family, and the closeness she shared with her siblings. Della graduated from North Sevier High, she was very active in high school, a member of the cheerleading squad, the posture team and a flute player in the high school band. Della was also a part of the type team, competing with other schools using typewriters and shorthand. Her team took first in type, a skill that would serve her well later in life.
Della relocated to Salt Lake City in 1943, with the U.S. already apart of World War II, and two of her brothers enlisted, Della joined the WAVES, a branch of the U.S. Navy in 1944. She was sent to the Naval Communication Station, Skaggs Island to work as a private secretary to Commander Ross. During her time off, Della would perform ballroom dancing for the NCO club, she loved to waltz, and jitterbug. Being only 97 pounds, her partner would throw her in the air, catch her, and flip her all sorts of ways to the astonishment of the crowd. Della had signed up to go overseas, but as the war ended her service was completed in the states. She and four other WAVES members started, "The Wasatch Waves" in Utah.
Della met and soon married her best friend and the love of her life, Walter Petty on June 30th, 1947. They were sealed in the LDS temple on June 30th, 1979 for time and all eternity. Walt and Della shared two children Tana Diane and William Walter. They had a loving and happy marriage lasting nearly 55 years before his death in 2001.
Della enjoyed working and meeting new people, she worked for Litton Guidance Services for 25 years as a secretary, switchboard operator, and then department administrator. She made lifelong friends at Litton, and was nicknamed "Jo" by her coworkers. Della was a member of the American Business Women's association, and received the honor of "Woman of the Year." Della's charitable and volunteer efforts were endless, she volunteered for the Diabetes Treatment Center, the American Heart Association
, and the Cancer Society
of St. George. She could always be counted on to drive a friend to a doctor's appointment, bring groceries, or lend a hand. If someone needed her, she was there.
Della loved old movies, especially ones with Doris Day, her collection of Betty Boop memorabilia is unmatched, and "Oh boy! Oh boy!" did she like those Idaho Spuds candy bars.
Della led a full and happy life, filled with family and friends. Her golden heart guided her to be of service, and those hardworking hands were always helping others. Every day Della spent on this earth was met with purpose and given meaning, we should all strive to follow in her footsteps, making each day matter. Della is survived by her daughter Diane (John) Rasmussen, son Bill (Shelly) Petty and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren. Della is dearly loved, and will be greatly missed by all who were lucky enough to know her. A tribute to Della will be held on Friday November 20th, 2020 at 10:00am at Jenkins-Soffe, 4760 South State Street, graveside services to follow at Elysian Gardens, 1075 E 4580 S.
