Della Parker Ontiveros age 84 passed away peacefully on February 3, 2020 in Sandy, Utah. Della was born September 22, 1935 in Corrine, Utah to Edward H. and Lottie Ray Parker. She moved to Midvale as a tot, where she spent the rest of her life. Graduate of Jordan High School. She married Michael Ontiveros, later divorced. Worked in the sewing machine industry for 25 years. A member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She is survived by her son Michael Kent and his wife Teri, grandson Isaac, 9 great grandchildren, daughter-in-law Vickie Giron, sisters Mary Ellen Webster, Colleen Parker, and Nancy Hatt. Preceded in death by parents, sisters Gloria Johnson and Lynne Romrell, brothers Ray (Tim) Parker, Jim Parker, Ed Parker, and Lee Parker.and many loving nieces and nephews. At Della's wish, she is being cremated without a formal service/viewing. The family wishes to thank Encompass Hospice Service for their care in the last weeks of her life.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Feb. 9, 2020