Delmar R. Casper
1/19/1924 ~ 9-23-2019
Delmar Rulon Casper passed away peacefully on September 23, 2019, he was 95 years old. He was born to Rulon Albert Casper and Vay Lambert on January 19, 1924. He had one sister, Lyla.
He spent his youth in boarding school and in the military academy until his teens. He moved to Salt Lake City where he attended Bryant Jr. High and graduated from East High School. He spent a great deal of time living and working on his Grandfather's farm in Holladay. He loved to fish and hunt.
Dad joined the Army Air Corps where he flew 35 missions during WWII, 25 missions as a belly gunner and the last 10 as a bombardier/togalier. He was proud to have done his duty. He was later honored with the Medal of Valor from the French government for his service.
He married Marva Harman and took on her 4 children as his own. They also had a daughter together, Michelle. The family spent most every weekend boating at the lake. They later divorced and he married Grace McAllister, they were happily married for 42 years. They enjoyed camping and shooting archery together. He loved her children and grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, sister, and daughter, Marva Jean. He is survived by his wife, Grace and his children: Diane Carn (Ross) Judd Casper (Pat), Richard Casper (Bobby), Michelle (Missy) Hockemier (Ron), and Lisa Fortney, along with many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
The family wishes to thank Austin at Inspiration Hospice for his care and friendship to dad, as well as the VA Medical Center.
A Graveside service will be held Saturday, September 28, 2019, 11:00 a.m. at Elysian Burial Gardens, 1075 E. 4580 S., Millcreek, UT. For full obituary and online condolences visit www.jenkins-soffe.com.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Sept. 27, 2019