DeLone Cheney Murdock
1927 - 2020
Our loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother passed away on October 24, 2020, surrounded by her loved ones. DeLone was born in Brigham City, Utah, on October 11, 1927 to Frederick Clinton Cheney and Sarah (Lettie Christensen) Cheney.
When she was four years old the family moved to Salt Lake City. After graduating from South High School, she worked as a secretary. DeLone married Ralph Murdock after a whirlwind courtship on May 16, 1947, and they celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary shortly before Ralph passed away. They were the proud parents of four children.
DeLone loved to travel and she was an avid reader. She enjoyed playing bridge with friends and her sisters, and attending performances of Ballet West and Pioneer Theater.
DeLone was preceded in death by her parents, husband Ralph, her 3-day old granddaughter, five sisters and one brother, and many lifelong dear friends.
She is survived by her four children Kaye, Jane (Frank), Jeff (Anne) and Brett (Jeff); six grandchildren and four great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
A private family service was held at Wasatch Lawn Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations to the American Heart Association.
We will have a celebration of her life when it is safe to gather with friends and extended family.

Published in The Salt Lake Tribune on Nov. 8, 2020.
