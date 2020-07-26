September 6, 1932 ~ July 20, 2020
Delone Hunt was called out for his last run on July 20, 2020. He and his twin sister Deloris were born September 6, 1932, to Jonathan Hunt and Eliza Mignonette (Minetta) Bauer Hunt in Enterprise, Utah. He served in the US Army for the 160th Inf Rgt, 40th Inf Div where he drove supply trucks all around the Korean Peninsula during the Korean Conflict. He married Joyce Francisco German in 1958 and were joined by her children Robyn and Teresa. Delone and Joyce had two boys- Brent and Darrell J. and raised his family in Tooele, Utah. He enjoyed taking his family camping in the mountains and "taking rides" in the Oquirrhs and around the desert.
In 1980 Delone and Joyce were divorced. He moved to Salt Lake City where he met Delores Campbell. They were married in 1983 where he gained DeeAnn, Roger, Daylene, Angelete and Daniel as his new family. He enjoyed his retirement from Northwest Transport in West Jordan and Overton, Nevada, and make many trips to Idaho with Dee until her Death in 2007.
He is preceded in death by his parents and wife; brother Alma; sisters Catherine, Reion, Hortense, Claudia, Maxine, and Deloris. He is survived by sons Brent (Julie) Hunt and Darrell J Hunt; daughters Robyn Hedegaard, Teresa (Charlie) Jones and special daughter DeeAnn Campbell; brothers Elton (Sharlene) Hunt and Garry (Clarine) Hunt; sisters Shirley (Kenneth, deceased) Staheli and Jeannee Hunt; as well as many cousins, nieces, nephews, grandchildren and extended grandchildren.
Because of the current pandemic there will only be a private family viewing July 27th at Lindquist Bountiful Mortuary and burial will follow at the Bountiful Cemetery.
The family would like to thank the residents and staff at the Wellington Assisted Living and Brio Hospice for his care and companionship during these times.
In lieu of flowers please give to your favorite charity
in his name.