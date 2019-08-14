|
|
Delores Elizabeth Rollins
October 10, 1952 - August 10, 2019
Our loving mother, wife, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend lost her battle to liver cancer on August 10, 2019 at the young age of 66. She was such a little fighter & fought so hard up until she took her last breath with her family by her side. Anyone that knew her, knew how strong she was. She had such a love for her family. We will always remember the gatherings at her house and all the special moments we had with her.
She had such a love for her husband Marv, her 3 daughters Chris, Kari & Tara, 2 son in laws Mike and Marc, her 5 grandkids Chase, Bridger, Saige, Christian & Carson and her great-grandson Porter. She always saw the good in everyone and always had so much love to give to everyone around her. She had such a great sense of humor, and her charm won over the hearts of everyone she met. Anyone that knew her knows that she lived life to the fullest and instilled so many values into the Rollins family. She taught everyone to love so deeply and also to forgive and not hold on to grudges as tomorrow is never promised.
She enjoyed vacationing, camping, fishing, riding on ATV's, spending time in front of a campfire talking about all the memories we have created as a family. She also had a love for cooking and would get everyone to come together as a family to make tamales for Christmas every year to carry on her mama Inez's tradition. She also has such a love and passion for her animals Tucker & Murphy.
She is survived by her loving husband of almost 50 years Marv; her 3 daughters Chris, Kari (Mike),Tara (Marc); 5 grandkids Chase (Serena), Bridger (Hailey), Saige, Christian & Carson; and her adorable great-grandson Porter; 3 sisters Angie, Lily & Margie (Mike); and her sister in law Sue. Preceded in death by her parents Santiago & Inez Gallegos; 2 brothers Jimmy & Moises; her brother in law Wendell; and her grandson James Rollins.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, August 17, 2019, 12:00 noon, at McDougal Funeral Home, 4330 S. Redwood Road, Taylorsville, Utah, where a viewing will be held prior to services from 11-11:45 a.m.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Aug. 14, 2019