|
|
Delores Jean Youssi
Dec 3, 1927 ~ Apr 16, 2019
Delores died on April 16, 2019 at the age of 91. She is survived by her two daughters; Kristi (Jeff) Oritt and Kathi (Sam) Cohen, five grandkids and two great grandkids. She is preceded in death by her husband, Fred; and three of her four siblings.
Arrangements entrusted to Starks Funeral Parlor. Please share your photos and memories with the family and view an extended obituary at www.starksfuneral.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Apr. 21, 2019