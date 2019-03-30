Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for DeLoris Walton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

DeLoris Charmayne Walton


1927 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
DeLoris Charmayne Walton Obituary
1927 ~ 2019
DeLoris Charmayne Walton (DeeDee) born January 3,1927 to Ed and Freida Schone LePrey passed away on March 28th, 2019. Sister to Hope, Eddie, Monte and Patty. Mom married Theron (Swede) Walton on August 7th, 1948. They had seven children and 49 years together before his passing.
Mom was a lifelong member of the F.O.E, lifelong Jazz fan and loved watching them play. She was an avid bowler and the craftiest person you would ever know. She loved cutting yard art decorations and painting them lifelike. Her yard was always decorated for every holiday but she loved the American Flag and Independence Day the most.
She is survived by her sister Monte, her children Susie (Dean), Gayle, Sally, Scott (Karen), Anne, Paul (Tanya) and many extended families. She loved her family and was always quick to tell you that she had 7 kids, 17 grand, 61 great and 22 great-great grandkids. Mom is proceeded in death by Swede, her daughter Becky, her grandsons Christopher and Michael and great grandson Parker.
She was the matriarch of the family and is leaving behind a large void and many broken hearts with her passing. We will forever miss her wild and crazy ways.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Mar. 30, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.