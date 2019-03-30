|
|
1927 ~ 2019
DeLoris Charmayne Walton (DeeDee) born January 3,1927 to Ed and Freida Schone LePrey passed away on March 28th, 2019. Sister to Hope, Eddie, Monte and Patty. Mom married Theron (Swede) Walton on August 7th, 1948. They had seven children and 49 years together before his passing.
Mom was a lifelong member of the F.O.E, lifelong Jazz fan and loved watching them play. She was an avid bowler and the craftiest person you would ever know. She loved cutting yard art decorations and painting them lifelike. Her yard was always decorated for every holiday but she loved the American Flag and Independence Day the most.
She is survived by her sister Monte, her children Susie (Dean), Gayle, Sally, Scott (Karen), Anne, Paul (Tanya) and many extended families. She loved her family and was always quick to tell you that she had 7 kids, 17 grand, 61 great and 22 great-great grandkids. Mom is proceeded in death by Swede, her daughter Becky, her grandsons Christopher and Michael and great grandson Parker.
She was the matriarch of the family and is leaving behind a large void and many broken hearts with her passing. We will forever miss her wild and crazy ways.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Mar. 30, 2019