Deloris Gilbert

Deloris Jean Gilbert

1936 - 2020

West Valley City, UT-Deloris J. Gilbert, 83, best friend, sweetheart, wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother passed away on July 6, 2020. Deloris was born on August 21, 1936 to Sylvan T. Hendricks and Cyntha A. Whitehead in Salt Lake City, Utah.

She married Richard N. Gilbert on July 8, 1955 and their 65th wedding anniversary was this year. She is survived by her husband Dick, daughter Bobbie Jean Chapman (Douglas), son Blake R. Gilbert (Michele), six grandchildren, and 13 great grandchildren.

Deloris is also survived by siblings Darrell, Robert (Ann), George, and Diana Brown.

Deloris especially enjoyed visits of her children and grandchildren that shared their love and smiles. Her family will always remember her rule, that if you leave this house hungry, it's your own fault.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.



