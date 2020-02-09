Home

Memorial Redwood Mortuary & Cemetery
6500 S Redwood Rd
Salt Lake City, UT 84123
(801) 969-3456
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020
10:00 AM
Memorial Redwood Mortuary & Cemetery
6500 S Redwood Rd
Salt Lake City, UT 84123
Funeral service
Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020
11:00 AM
Memorial Redwood Mortuary & Cemetery
6500 S Redwood Rd
Salt Lake City, UT 84123
Delton Raymond Clark Obituary
Delton (Del) Raymond Clark, 83, of Herriman, UT, passed away on February 6, 2020. He born on May 25,1963. Married to Nita for 44 years, living in Sandy, UT. They spent time camping and fishing as a family, traveling to golf tournaments around the country and took many drives to the Idaho farm in Ashton.
He is survived by his wife Annetta Hepler, seven children: Judy Gravis, Dave McPherron, Del Clark, Sherry Aldous, Denise Sargent, Kenna Clark and Steve Clark, 27 grandchildren, 58 great-grandchildren, two brothers and four sisters.
He is preceded in death by His Parrents Walter and Rhea Clark, two daughters, Debbie Ricks and JaNae Evans, son, Jeff McPherron, grandson Jeremy Abegglen and brother, Dale Clark.
Visitation will be held at 10:00 am. followed by Funeral service 11am on Tuesday, February 12, 2020 at Memorial Redwood Mortuary & Cemetery, 6500 South Redwood Rd, West Jordan UT 84123. please visit (www.memorialutah.com)
The family wishes to thank Beehive Assisted Living in Herriman.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Feb. 9, 2020
