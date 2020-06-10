Demetrios Daskalas
July 24, 1924 ~ June 6, 2020
Our Beloved Stepfather, Demertrios Daskalas died peacefully at home, Saturday, June 6, 2020 at the age of 95. Demetrios was born in Piraeus, Athens, Greece on July 24, 1924 to Georgios and Evyenia Daskalas.
He had two children from his first marriage. Daughter, Janey (deceased) and Son, Dennis. He served in the Greek Navy During WWII. He then moved to Salt Lake City. He had an extreme love for music and played the accordian at the Athenian Greek Club where he met his soul mate Ellen Kounalis Pantelakis. They were married in 1968. They performed Greek Music together in Hollywood, San Jose, San Francisco, Walnut Creek, Ca., etc. In 1970 they returned to Salt Lake where they opened the "Pawn Shop". Demetrios and Ellen traveled extensively, which included many cruises to the Holy Land, Greece, Italy, Spain, Russia, Yugoslavia, Egypt, North Africa, Caribbean, South America and Hawaii. Demetrios and Ellen spent their summers in Kifisia, Greece. After retiring in 2001, they enjoyed short trips to Las Vegas and Wendover. They sold their home and moved in with their Son, Nick Pantelakis for the remainder of their lives. Ellen Passed in 2008 and Nick and Demetrios spent many meaningful and enjoyable years together.
Survived by his stepchildren; Nick Pantelakis, Terry Pantelakis (Bessie), Mary Pantelakis Katsanevas, Mike Pantelakis (deceased), Many Grandchildren, Great Grand Children, and Great Great Grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
Nick deserves an Extra Special Thank-You for all the hard work, care and support he gave Demetrios. " He is our Angel" and we are very appreciative of the care he gave Demetrios.
A Funeral Service will be held at Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Cathedral, 279 S. 300 West, on Friday, June 12, 2020 at 11:00 am. A Trisagion (prayer service) will be held prior to the funeral at 10:00 am. Interment at Mount Olivet Cemetery, 1342 E. 500 S., Salt Lake City. Please follow Covid - 19 guidelines. Share your memories and photos with the family at www.starksfuneral.com.
July 24, 1924 ~ June 6, 2020
Our Beloved Stepfather, Demertrios Daskalas died peacefully at home, Saturday, June 6, 2020 at the age of 95. Demetrios was born in Piraeus, Athens, Greece on July 24, 1924 to Georgios and Evyenia Daskalas.
He had two children from his first marriage. Daughter, Janey (deceased) and Son, Dennis. He served in the Greek Navy During WWII. He then moved to Salt Lake City. He had an extreme love for music and played the accordian at the Athenian Greek Club where he met his soul mate Ellen Kounalis Pantelakis. They were married in 1968. They performed Greek Music together in Hollywood, San Jose, San Francisco, Walnut Creek, Ca., etc. In 1970 they returned to Salt Lake where they opened the "Pawn Shop". Demetrios and Ellen traveled extensively, which included many cruises to the Holy Land, Greece, Italy, Spain, Russia, Yugoslavia, Egypt, North Africa, Caribbean, South America and Hawaii. Demetrios and Ellen spent their summers in Kifisia, Greece. After retiring in 2001, they enjoyed short trips to Las Vegas and Wendover. They sold their home and moved in with their Son, Nick Pantelakis for the remainder of their lives. Ellen Passed in 2008 and Nick and Demetrios spent many meaningful and enjoyable years together.
Survived by his stepchildren; Nick Pantelakis, Terry Pantelakis (Bessie), Mary Pantelakis Katsanevas, Mike Pantelakis (deceased), Many Grandchildren, Great Grand Children, and Great Great Grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
Nick deserves an Extra Special Thank-You for all the hard work, care and support he gave Demetrios. " He is our Angel" and we are very appreciative of the care he gave Demetrios.
A Funeral Service will be held at Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Cathedral, 279 S. 300 West, on Friday, June 12, 2020 at 11:00 am. A Trisagion (prayer service) will be held prior to the funeral at 10:00 am. Interment at Mount Olivet Cemetery, 1342 E. 500 S., Salt Lake City. Please follow Covid - 19 guidelines. Share your memories and photos with the family at www.starksfuneral.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Salt Lake Tribune from Jun. 10 to Jun. 11, 2020.