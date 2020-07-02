In Loving Memory

Denis John Siu, age 79, died on Saturday, June 27th at his home in Salt Lake City, Utah. The son of Julia Flores Siu & Charles Siu of Honolulu, Hawaii, he was also a beloved brother to his surviving sisters Sydney Lam & Stephanie Siu. Denis graduated from Maryknoll High School in Honolulu Hawaii (class of 1959), received his Bachelor's of Science in Meteorology at Oregon State in Eugene (class of 1963), after which time he was commissioned into the Air Force as a 2nd Lieutenant. Denis retired with an honorable discharge from the Air Force after 6 years serving in Fort Lee Virginia, the Phillipine Islands, & Omaha Nebraska. He continued his meteorology career in Reno, Nevada and then in Salt Lake City, Utah where he retired. During that time he raised his 5 surviving children, Charles, Michael, Ana, Mark & Douglas Siu, with their mother Cynthia Siu. In addition to his mother Julia Flores Siu (of Molokai), he is also survived by others he loved-his girlfriend Barbara, his 6 grandchildren Gabi, Grace, Ben, Molly, Anton & Kainalu, his children's spouses Jen, Dorothy & Muna, his Aunt Maraea Taylor, Margarita Flores, Cousins Alberta & Nanette, neighbors, and friends and former classmates. In lieu of flowers, he requests donations be made to senior citizens' right to die with dignity and develop early detection of back, hip diseases and diabetes.

For everyone's safety and health during the ongoing COVID-19 epidemic, the family plans to celebrate Denis John Siu's life at some point in the future. If you wish to attend his service, want to send your condolences, or let us know of your donation, we would be delighted to hear from you in an email to Denis.John.Siu@gmail.com .

