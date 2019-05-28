|
|
1951 ~ 2019
On May 24, 2019, Denis Patrick Lynch, loving husband and father, passed away at the age of 67. Denis was born on October 5, 1951, in Kansas City, Kansas, to Patrick and Helen (Dragastin) Lynch. He married Monica Colosimo in 1973. Denis received his Doctor of Dental Surgery degree from the University of California at San Francisco in 1976. He then completed a residency in Oral and Maxillofacial Pathology and a Ph.D. in Experimental Pathology at the University of Alabama at Birmingham. His passion for his students, teaching, and all things academic persisted throughout his lifetime. Denis embraced his Irish side with numerous trips to Ireland and a vast collection of Irish music. His passion for uisce beatha was well known, and he was a founding member of the Milwaukee Drop of the Pure. Additionally, he was an active member of the Ancient Order of Hibernians and the Friends of St. Patrick. Denis served on the board at the Village at Manor Park, where the highlight of the summer was the annual Thriller at Miller softball game. He also served as a lector for Gesu Parish and was a member of the health committee. For Denis, a rainy day on the golf course was better than any day at work.
The real love of his life was his family. He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Monica, and their two daughters, Sydney (Chris) Kellenberger, and Shannon (Eric) Maki. His grandchildren were his pride and joy, Madeline and Jamison Kellenberger, and Emma, Ellie, and Alexis Maki. He is also survived by his brother, Dan (Lori) Lynch and their son Dane.
There will be a visitation on Wednesday, May 29, from 4-7 P.M. at Feerick Funeral Home, 2025 E. Capitol Drive, Shorewood, WI. On Thursday, May 30, a Mass of Celebration will be held at 2 P.M. at the Church of the Gesu, 1145 W. Wisconsin Ave., Milwaukee, WI. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations will be accepted and distributed to one of Denis's favorite charities.
We love you, Boompa! Slainte!
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on May 28, 2019