|
|
Diane Williams
1937 ~ 2019
Millcreek, Utah-
Diane, our beloved mother, sister, grandmother, and great-grandmother, returned to her heavenly Father on Sunday morning. Diane was a gentle soul and will be dearly missed by family and friends.
Funeral service will be held at 11:00am on Friday, December 6, 2019 at the Holbrook Mortuary, 3251 South 2300 East in Millcreek, Utah, where friends may visit with family from 9:30am to 10:30am prior to the funeral. Graveside dedication will follow the funeral at the Salt Lake City Cemetery, 200 North "N" Street, Salt Lake City. On line memories, tributes, and notes can be sent to the family at www.holbrookmortuary.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune from Dec. 4 to Dec. 5, 2019