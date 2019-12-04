Home

POWERED BY

Services
Holbrook Mortuary - Salt Lake City
3251 South 2300 East
Salt Lake City, UT 84109
(801) 484-2045
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Holbrook Mortuary - Salt Lake City
3251 South 2300 East
Salt Lake City, UT 84109
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
Holbrook Mortuary - Salt Lake City
3251 South 2300 East
Salt Lake City, UT 84109
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Denise Williams
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Denise Williams


1937 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Diane Williams
1937 ~ 2019
Millcreek, Utah-
Diane, our beloved mother, sister, grandmother, and great-grandmother, returned to her heavenly Father on Sunday morning. Diane was a gentle soul and will be dearly missed by family and friends.
Funeral service will be held at 11:00am on Friday, December 6, 2019 at the Holbrook Mortuary, 3251 South 2300 East in Millcreek, Utah, where friends may visit with family from 9:30am to 10:30am prior to the funeral. Graveside dedication will follow the funeral at the Salt Lake City Cemetery, 200 North "N" Street, Salt Lake City. On line memories, tributes, and notes can be sent to the family at www.holbrookmortuary.com
logo

Published in Salt Lake Tribune from Dec. 4 to Dec. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Denise's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -