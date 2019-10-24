|
|
Dennis Arthur Husted
1946 ~ 2019
Look out Moroni - there is a new horn player in Heaven! Dennis Arthur Husted, age 73, passed away October 17, 2019.
He married his beloved wife, Rita, on May 27, 1970. He served in the Army and National Guard for many years.
A viewing will be held Sunday, October 27, 2019 from 3:00-5:00 P.M. at the Ward Building at 11970 S. 1900 W. Riverton, UT. Funeral services will be held Monday, October 28, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. at the same location with a viewing prior from 10:00-10:45 A.M. Interment with military honors to be held for family only.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Humanitarian Fund or you can make out checks to "Riverton 4th Ward" and send them to Rita. For full obituary, please see www.broomheadfuneralhome.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Oct. 24, 2019