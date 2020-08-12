1/2
Dennis Brown
1935 - 2020
{ "" }
Our father, grandfather and friend, Dennis Brown, passed away August 8, 2020. He was born on May 16, 1935 in Salt Lake City, Utah to Leo and Gwen Brown. He married Jeane Garritson Brown on September 19, 1958. He opened Denny's Auto in Kearns in 1963 and moved to a Riverton location in 1983, creating a legacy of a third generation business.
He served in the Air National Guard and was an officer in the Coast Guard Auxiliary.
Denny had many hobbies and interests, including boating, woodworking, cooking for friends and family and all things automotive.
He is survived by his daughter Christy (Darrin) Moncur, 4 grandsons: Mitch (Amanda) Moncur, Brandon (Julia) Moncur, Andy (Lauren) Malovich, and Michael (Laura) Malovich. He was preceded in death by his wife Jeane and daughter Lisa Brown. Anyone who knew Denny knows that he had a unique sense of humor and colorful vocabulary. He made many friends from customers, neighbors, employees and his brothers from Saturday morning men's bible study. He will be missed by all.
A graveside service will be held Thursday, August 13, 2020, at 10:00 A.M. at the Memorial Redwood Cemetery, 6500 S Redwood Rd, Taylorsville, UT. www.broomheadfuneralhome.com

Published in The Salt Lake Tribune on Aug. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
13
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Memorial Redwood Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Broomhead Funeral Home - Riverton
12600 South 2200 West
Riverton, UT 84065
(801) 254-3389
Memories & Condolences
2 entries
August 11, 2020
RIP Denny, I met you once and could tell you are a person I could strive to Imitate. To the Family of Dennis we will keep you all in our thoughts during this time of sorrow. He will be missed by many.
Dipesh Modi
August 11, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief. God Bless you at this difficult time.
Sharon Coray
Acquaintance
