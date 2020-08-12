Dennis Brown
1935 ~ 2020
Our father, grandfather and friend, Dennis Brown, passed away August 8, 2020. He was born on May 16, 1935 in Salt Lake City, Utah to Leo and Gwen Brown. He married Jeane Garritson Brown on September 19, 1958. He opened Denny's Auto in Kearns in 1963 and moved to a Riverton location in 1983, creating a legacy of a third generation business.
He served in the Air National Guard and was an officer in the Coast Guard Auxiliary.
Denny had many hobbies and interests, including boating, woodworking, cooking for friends and family and all things automotive.
He is survived by his daughter Christy (Darrin) Moncur, 4 grandsons: Mitch (Amanda) Moncur, Brandon (Julia) Moncur, Andy (Lauren) Malovich, and Michael (Laura) Malovich. He was preceded in death by his wife Jeane and daughter Lisa Brown. Anyone who knew Denny knows that he had a unique sense of humor and colorful vocabulary. He made many friends from customers, neighbors, employees and his brothers from Saturday morning men's bible study. He will be missed by all.
A graveside service will be held Thursday, August 13, 2020, at 10:00 A.M. at the Memorial Redwood Cemetery, 6500 S Redwood Rd, Taylorsville, UT. www.broomheadfuneralhome.com